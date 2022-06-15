Lead man arrested for attempted homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Law enforcement arrested a 76-year-old male for attempted homicide. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Gillis of Lead shot and wounded a 55-year old male.

The male victim was transported to the local hospital in Rapid City for further care. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lead Police Department, Division of Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

