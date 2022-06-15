Advertisement

Lead man arrested for attempted homicide

Police do not cross
Police do not cross(MGN online)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Law enforcement arrested a 76-year-old male for attempted homicide. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Gillis of Lead shot and wounded a 55-year old male.

The male victim was transported to the local hospital in Rapid City for further care. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lead Police Department, Division of Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service
“South Dakotans Decide Healthcare” holds press conference on Medicaid expansion
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office smoked some butts
“It’s a matter of life and death,” Vitalant blood supply in the Hills is at a critical low
