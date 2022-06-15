Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Easy Ice Cream

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Forget the ice cream maker, forget going to the store - here’s an ice cream recipe you and your kids can make in a pinch.

In a mason jar, combine 1 cup of heavy cream with 1 and 1/2 tablespoons sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons good vanilla. Add a pinch of salt. Close tightly and shake for 5 minutes. Then pop in the freezer and freeze for 3 hours. That’s it! Oh, you can add chocolate or caramel syrup, cinnamon, whatever you want.

