Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Easy Ice Cream

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Forget the ice cream maker, forget going to the store - here’s an ice cream recipe you and your kids can make in a pinch.

In a mason jar, combine 1 cup of heavy cream with 1 and 1/2 tablespoons sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons good vanilla. Add a pinch of salt. Close tightly and shake for 5 minutes. Then pop in the freezer and freeze for 3 hours. That’s it! Oh, you can add chocolate or caramel syrup, cinnamon, whatever you want.

