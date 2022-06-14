Very Hot By the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm for Northwestern South Dakota this evening, but most of our area will be dry. In fact, we look to remain dry for the foreseeable future with barely any clouds in the sky tomorrow through Friday. Temperatures by the end of the week will be very hot with highs in the 90s and potentially approaching triple digits on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.