SD Mines women’s basketball teams hosting summer camps

Hardrockers participating as coaches
Mines 6-13
Mines 6-13(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even though we’re still months away from the college basketball season, the South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team is staying busy by helping girls improve their on-court skills. Ben Burns stopped by the Hardrockers’ summer camps to learn why these camps are so important for young players.

