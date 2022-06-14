Rapid City parks hit with vandalism

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recent vandalism at parks in Rapid City forced the Parks Department to close restroom facilities. The facilities at College and Roosevelt parks are now closed after the continual issues.

Doors to the bathrooms were damaged beyond repair and will cost anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000 to replace. Bathrooms at Braeburn Dog Park and Ice Rink and the Jackson Disc Golf Course were destroyed by fireworks. The facilities at these parks are closed until the parks system can replace the doors and other broken items. Vandalism is commonly found at any of the parks in Rapid City, but recently there has been a change.

“We’re seeing a significant increase in vandalism and graffiti throughout our park system. Talking to our city park officials we’re probably seeing vandalism or graffiti somewhere in the park systems on a daily basis,” said Darrell Shoemaker, City of Rapid City spokesperson.

Graffiti and vandalism take hours to days to clean up and taxpayer money for replacements.

