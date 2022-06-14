The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office smoked some butts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second annual Chaplain’s Smoke Butt Challenge at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office was on June 14. The event brings together four different departments to judge shredded pork and have lunch with each other.

People pick up a ticket, taste four different anonymous entries, leave their favorite a vote, and then enjoy lunch with their co-workers. The entries are anonymous and revealed later win the winner is announced. Organized by the chaplains of the Sheriff’s office, they devote it as a time to take a step back and converse with others.

“It’s an opportunity for us to just give them a break from the midst of just running around, doing their job, and just connect. Have a moment to connect around the table, grabbing some food and just being able to enjoy that while they just get to connect with their other coworkers and things of that nature.”

Swarthout says the trick to his pork recipe is to take it low and cook it slow.

