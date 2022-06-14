“It’s a matter of life and death,” Vitalant blood supply in the Hills is at a critical low

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Across the United States, blood donations have been declining.

Vitalant likes to have four days of blood supply on hand, but they’ve dipped below two days and have deemed it a critical shortage.

While blood donations tend to suffer during the summer due to travel and the inability to run drives at schools, Vitalant says this year is more severe.

Tori Robbins, Vitalant’s Communications Manager, calls it a matter of life and death to come out and donate blood on a regular basis, as most blood is used by people with blood diseases and those who consistently need it.

”There are a lot of people who get blood transfusions to, quite literally, live. So,” Robbins explains, “that’s why it’s so important to consistently donate blood, because people are consistently using blood. We know how much blood we need next week and next month, and even into months ahead because of this planned usage.”

Robbins says how often you can give blood depends on the kind of donation, but can be up to several times per year.

She also attributes some of the shortage to staffing issues, which gives them fewer people to go out and draw blood.

The pandemic changed eligibility for donation, which is why Robbins encourages people to come in even if they couldn’t in the past.

Vitalant is primarily looking for O-Negative and O-Positive blood, where one is compatible with all blood types and the other the most common. They’re also hoping for platelet and plasma donations as well.

