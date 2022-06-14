Advertisement

Golden Coyote military exercise underway in Rapid City

Units respond to an emergency situation scenario for Golden Coyote.
Units respond to an emergency situation scenario for Golden Coyote.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Military units from all over are spending a couple of weeks in the Black Hills to participate in Golden Coyote.

“For us, it’s a great opportunity to be able to work with them,” said Maj. Eric Lothspeich, commander of Delta Company, 1/112 in Fargo, North Dakota.

It also allows units to practice somewhere outside of their usual element.

“So, we came from Fargo, North Dakota. Pretty flat out there. Obviously, a lot more terrain out here in the Black Hills. We got elevation that we’re climbing up that we’re not used to and terrain that we’re not used to flying around, so it’s a lot different. For us as aircrews, that’s great to be able to do that,” explained Lothspeich.

Scenarios are set up throughout the week for units to respond to.

Tuesday’s exercise was a Medevac unit responding to an emergency situation.

“We’ll go out and get a call on a 9-line, an injury happens, and our crews receive that call. We’ll have to get out to the aircraft, run it up, and we have to get all the information, the location, what kind of patient it is, what kind of injuries, and how many,” explained Lothspeich.

The helicopter used in training can hold a crew of 4 including 2 pilots in the front, a medic, and a crew chief in the back, “we can take up to two patients at a time is usually what we do.”

Soldiers practiced loading someone on a stretcher with the helicopter off and then did a hot run with the propeller on.

“Mainly the importance is to give them familiarity so that when we get out onto the field and on and off the aircraft that they’re familiar with it and they know what to do,” said Lothspeich.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City
Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post
A tree in Belle Fourche that blew over from high winds.
Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche
Black Elk Peak
One call and two rescues at Black Elk Peak
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
The street signs of the new Homestead Street expansion.
The expansion of Homestead Street is vital for growth in Rapid Valley

Latest News

Highs in the 90s
Very hot this weekend
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Blood Donation
“It’s a matter of life and death,” Vitalant blood supply in the Hills is at a critical low
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending