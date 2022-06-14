Finally, a Quieter Weather Pattern Returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Any scattered showers and thunderstorms will move out by noon. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and cooler in wake of last night’s cold front that moved through the area, triggering widespread severe thunderstorms with large hail Monday night.

The rest of the week into the Father’s Day Weekend will be dry with a significant warming trend as a strong ridge of high pressure aloft builds across the area. Highs will reach the 80s by Thursday, with 90s Friday through the weekend. Some spots might touch on some triple digit heat Saturday.

The ridge will move a bit further east Sunday night and Monday, and a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms will return to the forecast. Temperatures will remain above normal next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.