Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Mediterranean Shrimp Dip

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here’s an easy dip full of flavor, including the tang of Feta Cheese. Feta is a Greek cheese made from sheep’s milk that has been brined.

In a small bowl, combine a can of shrimp, drained with 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (use a real lemon). Add 1 teaspoon of Greek seasoning and stir; set aside.

In a food processor, combine 1 (8oz) package of cream cheese that has been brought to room temperature with 3/4 cup of crumbled Feta cheese. Add a half cup of jarred roasted sweet red bell peppers, drained and 1 peeled garlic clove. Also add 2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice. Pulse until creamy. Add cheese mixture to the shrimp; stir to combine add to the shrimp mixture, stirring until completely blended. Serve with pita chips.

