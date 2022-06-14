Advertisement

Label says BTS plan for solo projects plan is not a hiatus

The seven-member group with hits like 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' talked about their future in a...
The seven-member group with hits like 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' talked about their future in a video posted Tuesday celebrating the nine-year anniversary of their debut release.(Source: POOL/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Global superstars BTS said they are taking time to focus on solo projects, but the company behind the groundbreaking K-pop group said they are not taking a hiatus.

The seven-member group with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite” talked about their future in a video posted Tuesday celebrating the nine-year anniversary of their debut release. They just released a three-disc anthology album, “Proof,” last week.

Band member Suga asked the group if they should talk about why they were going into a hiatus as they sat down for a group dinner. They discussed having to deal with COVID-19 interrupting their touring plans and music releases, as well as what each one thought about their individual artistic goals.

The group spoke in Korean, and the word “hiatus” was used on English subtitles included on the video.

But a statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, said they’ll still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually. “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the statement said.

No details about future BTS collaborations or the solo projects were announced Tuesday. BTS has a global fanbase that follows the group and members online and in recent years the group’s profile has rose overseas. The group recently address the UN General Assembly and went to the White House to discuss with President Joe Biden ways to curb violence against Asian Americans.

The band members — J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — opened up about the struggle to develop as individual artists within the K-pop genre.

“The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that don’t give you time to mature,” said RM. Some of the group members appeared to be crying during the conversation.

Band member V recalled a conversation he had with J-Hope in which they discussed how working on solo projects would improve their “synergy” as a band. Suga described an interest in trying out new genres.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience a lot of things,” said Jung Kook to their fans. “We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City
Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post
A tree in Belle Fourche that blew over from high winds.
Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche
Black Elk Peak
One call and two rescues at Black Elk Peak
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
The street signs of the new Homestead Street expansion.
The expansion of Homestead Street is vital for growth in Rapid Valley

Latest News

Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
Professional wrestling star Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI in a rental car in Florida.
Former WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI again
FILE - Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Novak Djokovic, of...
US Open lets Russian tennis players in after Wimbledon ban
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Rivera: Del Rio apologized to Commanders players for remarks