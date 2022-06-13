Advertisement

Yet Another Day of Severe Weather

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and tonight. The area with the highest risk of severe weather will be from northeast Wyoming through northwest South Dakota. Again today, large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. Also, locally heavy rainfall will be likely from any storm that forms.

Drier, cooler air moves in Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies in the forecast.

A strong, hot summer ridge of high pressure builds in by the weekend. Our first triple digit heat will be possible, especially Saturday.

