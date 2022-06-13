Advertisement

Severe weather to stick around until Monday

Storms
Storms(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Severe weather expected today. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points in the 60s will increase the chances of severe weather in our area. These storms will be able to produce large hail, damaging winds, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes. For tonight as the storms continue to move out of the area temperatures will drop into the low 60s, expect to see gusty winds and areas of patchy fog.

For Monday, expect areas of patchy fog in the early morning hours as tomorrows highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s. The severe threat will continue to stick around. These storms also have the chance of producing hail and damaging winds. For Monday night lows are expected to be in the low to mid 50s with a chance for some showers.

