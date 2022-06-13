Advertisement

Second field training exercise at Ellsworth

(Airman Nicolas Erwin | 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – 28th Security Forces Squadron members will participate in a second air base defense operations field training exercise on Ellsworth Tuesday through Thursday.

During the exercise, people on or near the base may hear gunfire and explosions, and may see smoke during different portions of the exercise.

Some training scenarios will extend into the evening and early morning hours.

The 28th Security Forces Squadron provides integrated defense and combat capability to Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Air Force worldwide.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City
Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on...
Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico
A cyclist holds his bike up, while waiting in line for the lift to the top of the hill.
Terry Peak switches it up for the summer
bluepeak signage on a pickup.
Vast Broadband becomes, bluepeak
Box Elder man arrested following egg incident

Latest News

People stroll downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City’s April tax revenue shows impact of inflation
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D., Aug. 5, 2021.
Sturgis announces next rally grand marshal
Mostly sunny during the week
Hot temperatures by the end of the week
The street signs of the new Homestead Street expansion.
Mural vandalized with graffiti