Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post

The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - The owners of Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property. The lawsuit comes from a shareholder who happens to be a relative of the family that owns the Gateway Hotel. Judson Uhre recently filed a lawsuit in Pennington County against his mother, Connie Uhre, and his brothers, Nick and Chad Uhre, as well as the company that operates the hotel, Retsel Corporation. Judson is alleging a breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder oppression and interference in the hotel’s operation.

