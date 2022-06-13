Advertisement

Mural vandalized with graffiti

A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around Rapid City muralists create art for walls and bridges, but some have fallen victim to being tagged. The most recent mural that fell victim to graffiti is near Anamosa Street.

Carol Goodman, influential in creating the mural, says around midnight last night two people tagged the mural with “MAGA A-F, Merica”, after Former President Donald Trump’s, campaign slogan, ‘Make America Great Again’. The artist, Focus Smith, painted the mural near Goodman’s home. The mural represents the Native American community, along with a dragonfly in honor of her son who passed away six years ago.

“I came across Focus when he was painting the other mural and I asked him to come paint this for me because there was a lot of gang graffiti on it, and I wanted something beautiful and nice. So, we met up again by chance, he also did Woyatan Church; and he came to my house, and he asked me, can I paint your wall? And I said ‘yes, I’ve been looking for you!” said Goodman.

Members of Journey On and Goodman say they are talking with local artists to restore the mural.

To report graffiti you can call Rapid City Police Department Dispatch or report it online.

