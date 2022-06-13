Advertisement

More Storms This Evening

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More storms are expected this evening. The storms will form between 5-7pm along the Wyoming/South Dakota border and impact much of Western South Dakota during the late evening and early overnight hours. Some storms may produce large hail and strong winds. The greatest chance for storms will be Northwestern South Dakota. Stay updated throughout the evening for more details. By tomorrow morning and early afternoon, the heavy rain will have cleared but there is still a small chance of isolated showers and even a small storm. However, most of our area will be dry tomorrow. The rest of the week looks to be sunny. Temperatures tomorrow will be a lot cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s expected. High temperatures will only increase significantly after that with 90s for the weekend with some parts of our area potentially seeing triple digits on Saturday.

