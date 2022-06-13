Advertisement

CUTE: Zoo welcomes litter of tiger cubs born on Mother’s Day

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.(The Minnesota Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Minnesota Zoo is celebrating an exciting birth announcement.

A litter of three endangered Amur tiger cubs was born there, appropriately enough, on Mother’s Day.

Better known as Siberian tigers, when full-grown, they are amongst the largest cats in the world.

While it’s good news for the zoo, it’s great news for the conservation of the species, with only 500 Amur tigers left in the wild.

The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.
The Minnesota Zoo celebrates the birth of rare Amur (Siberian) Tiger cubs.(The Minnesota Zoo)

The three cubs, two males and a female, are bonding well with their mother, who is showing strong maternal instincts.

If all continues to go well, the rare baby tiger cubs will go on exhibit in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on...
Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico
A cyclist holds his bike up, while waiting in line for the lift to the top of the hill.
Terry Peak switches it up for the summer
bluepeak signage on a pickup.
Vast Broadband becomes, bluepeak
Box Elder man arrested following egg incident
A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood.
A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood

Latest News

Former lawyer Michael Avenatti, center, is seen in a file photo. Avenatti said he hasn’t...
Disgraced lawyer Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty to California charges
GOV. KRISTI NOEM
Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
Black Elk Peak
One call and two rescues at Black Elk Peak