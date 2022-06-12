Advertisement

Vast Broadband becomes, bluepeak

bluepeak signage on a pickup.
bluepeak signage on a pickup.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On June 1, Vast Broadband became bluepeak. Current customers were notified about the transition via email and information cards. The change does not affect their current patrons.

An executive with bluepeak, said that Vast was bought by a private equity company and rebranded to further its expansion. The company said that most of the signage was replaced by June 1, but some places will be changed as soon as possible. The only changes customers will see are new signs, uniforms, and a raised bar. They said they are projected for massive growth and are expanding into communities in Wyoming and Oklahoma with more to be revealed soon.

“The idea is, we believe the size of the town shouldn’t determine the quality of technology. So, we want to bring the newest, fastest, cutting-edge technology to places that have been overlooked too long by larger internet service providers,” said Jesse Granger, bluepeak Director of Communications.

Internet costs will not be affected by the change, bluepeak says that price changes are affected by external factors.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
Box Elder man arrested following egg incident
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on...
Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner

Latest News

A cyclist holds his bike up, while waiting in line for the lift to the top of the hill.
Terry Peak switches it up for the summer
Dog
A long walk with man’s best friend, K9-3K and Dog Carnival
the city of Keystone marked 50 years as an official South Dakota town ... an accomplishment...
Keystone marked 50 years as an official South Dakota town
Former Mayor Don Barnett recalled his time as mayor during the 1972 Black Hills flood at the...
Former Rapid City Mayor Don Barnett recalls the 1972 Black Hills Flood