Terry Peak switches it up for the summer

A cyclist holds his bike up, while waiting in line for the lift to the top of the hill.
A cyclist holds his bike up, while waiting in line for the lift to the top of the hill.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Shredding down the mountain in January, and riding your bike downhill in June, Terry Peak is making the mountain a year-round destination.

“Woohooooo” someone yells as they finish their trek down the mountain at Terry Peak. People are excited about a new place to mountain bike in the Black Hills.

“It has been seven-eight years since Terry Peak has run a downhill event, but we’re back up. You can see we’re coming down the hill, we’re doing it,” says Dan Brick, a manager at Terry Peak.

With a limited amount of time between snow melting and the dirt drying up, the team at Terry had about a week and a half to prep the trails. The lift taking bikes to the top was open for just the weekend, with plans for more throughout the summer.

“We’re just dipping our toes into it and we’re just seeing where we can go,” said Brick. So far, so good, people are excited that the Black Hills has a lift, instead of having to peddle up the hill or find a ride to the top and you can take a trip on 4 different trails ranging from easy to double black diamond, or particularly challenging.

“Yesterday we had a group that is pretty decent good riders, and they go to Colorado, they travel to Montana, and they were so stoked that we are actually up and operating in their home state, so they are not having to travel.”

Even if you don’t peddle, Terry Peak is looking to add more options for anyone, “We want hiking, we want different things we want opportunities for people to travel up here to enjoy themselves for the day. It’s just the opportunity to be able to load your bike on a chair lift, not have to peddle up the hill, and just enjoy the day.”

For more information about summer activities, visit terrypeak.com.

