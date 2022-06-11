Severe weather threat continues into tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The threat for severe weather in our area is back. Starting off with tonight lows will be in the mid 50s to 60s with the potential for isolated thunderstorms tonight. Hail and damaging wind are the primary threat.

Heading into Sunday highs will be in the mid 70s to 80s tomorrow, day time heating will allow for stronger thunderstorms to develop into the evening hours. these storms will be capable of producing larger hail and damaging winds. This threat will continue into Monday as temperatures continue to warm up.

