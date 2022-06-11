A long walk with man’s best friend, K9-3K and Dog Carnival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday was the fourth annual K9-3K and Dog Carnival over at the Humane Society of the Black Hills (HSBH).

It’s a chance to get together with man’s best friend for a long walk, fun events and even some contests. Jerry Steinley, Executive Director at HSBH, says he sees it as a means to “meet the public and kind of have the public meet us. Have a good day with animals.”

It’s a bunch of like-minded people surrounded by man’s best friend, because “dog people just enjoy dogs,” Steinley says.

What better way to enjoy them than through competition? Like, waggiest tail which was demonstrated by a handful of happy competitors. Or, Best smile where dog’s pearly whites spoke for themselves. Of course, a dog will take any chance to show off with best trick.

Finally, best dressed. Where a quick trip through Google offered some newly weds, Kia and Caden Overturf, an idea; Chefs, Paired with their lobster and butter. Parts which were played by their two dogs, Buddy and Buddha.

“His name’s Buddy,” Kia says petting her dog. “So, sometimes he gets called bud or butters. It kind of fit.”

As for Buddha, Caden says he loves the water. Which, is suitable for a lobster. “He’s always down for a party. Always down for having a good time.”

Buddy the rescue, and adventurer, who likes to explore the Hills. “He’s always up to do something,” Kia laughs. “The definition of tireless energy,” her husband adds.

Winning one of the contests means tough choice from a table full of fun prizes, but aside from winning toys for being all sorts of cute -- the dogs also followed signs early in the morning for a 3K.

“All the money we raise here today with different events,” Steinley explains, “all of it goes back into caring for the animals at the Humane Society.”

A variety of vendors also attended, like South Dakota Service Dogs, who were out with their animals to integrate them into the community they’ll soon be apart of. “Our mission is to get first responders and veterans in need paired with a service dog that meets their needs,” says Sadie Schauer, who’s part of the organization.

Which, naturally takes effort from inspired individuals before hand, like Jenna Closterman, who says she’s “fostering two of the dogs that will eventually go to first responders.”

Learning to be a part of the community, their dogs Rip and Kota, are active listeners in public. “At home,” says Schauer, “she’s just a regular pup. She likes to run, jump and play.” Which, they’re getting a chance to do here. Even, out in the sunshine. “It’s hot out,” Closterman says, “which is bad for the dogs that don’t like water, but they’re loving it.”

“We just appreciate that can come out and support us,” Steinley says, “and we’re glad they did and we had a great time.”

