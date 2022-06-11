Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers get into shootout with suspect at intersection in Ohio

Bystander caught a video of police officers getting into a shootout with a suspect in Liberty Township (PAUL GRANT).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bystander caught video of a shootout between a suspect and police officers in Ohio on Friday.

It happened about five miles north of Youngstown in Liberty Township.

Police were responding to reports that a man got out of his vehicle and shot another man in the face.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle and that’s when he allegedly got out and began shooting.

Police say the suspect hit one of their patrol cars before officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

The man, whose identity has not been released due to a pending investigation, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The victim who was shot in the face was flown to a hospital in the Cleveland area with life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
Image courtesy of MGN.
New cases of COVID-19 rise again in South Dakota
A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood.
A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood
U.S. Marine Osprey crashed in California Wednesday, June 8.
Marine from Wyoming killed in Osprey crash
Box Elder man arrested following egg incident

Latest News

A local bride is heartsick after someone stole her wedding photographer’s laptop with nearly...
Missouri bride desperate to get stolen wedding photos returned
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets
FILE PHOTO - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the...
US: China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters during her watch party...
Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race