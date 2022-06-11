An entertainment experience Rapid City “has never seen before,” developing an upcoming show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You might have noticed a large red and blue tent in the Uptown Mall parking lot. It’s a part of Live It Up Studio who says they plan to use for performances and as a venue for a handful of other things like concerts, weddings and big events of the like.

The studio believes they’re filling a need in the area for a particular kind of entertainment, where performers are currently developing a show.

“There’s a lot of ingredients that go into making a show of this spectacular nature,” says Breawna Ventura, CEO of Zirkiss Inc. “Every single second during that show is going to be high intensity, acrobatics, fire dancers, aerialists and trapeze artists.” All who will play a role in a show about the history and culture of the Black Hills. “So, that takes a lot of different types of people from a lot of different types of backgrounds.”

People like Anna Starenkova, a performer and coach with a background in gymnastics, who came to the United States from Ukraine 10 years ago and was in search of a way to workout. Eventually finding her way to the silks, or long curtain-like vines hanging from the ceiling. “Once I moved here,” Starenkova says, “I was kind of a retired gymnast at the time. I was looking for something different. It’s unique and different. It’s exciting. People get really, really excited when they learn how to go upside down, and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never been able to do that and now I’m doing it.”

Doing so under a tent, which Ventura calls an “amazing huge structure.” 160 feet in diameter, seating 1200, “and the Circus tent provides a whole different feel.” The tent itself stretches 39 feet above the ground, which places the silks at 30 feet. Making for some pretty high flying stunts.

“Once you get stronger you kind of get intrigued by,” Starenkova explains, “‘What if I go a little bit higher?’ Sometimes we climb all the way up to the top and you look down and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! That’s pretty high!’ But, once you perform up in the air you don’t really feel the height.”

Ventura says the upcoming show is looking to train and feature local talent, and “mesh them in with national traveling performers.” Some, young at that, “from 11 to 18 year olds”

Like Mei Lin O’Connell, who is also a former gymnast going to Stevens High School, who saw a performance at a talent show, “and I thought it would be so much fun to try something new and different.”

Having been at it for two and a half years, and at odds with how difficult it can be to get the flexibility needed for certain skills, “but,” O’Connell says, “I think that’s part of the process of being here -- is finding a new challenge that you can pursue and find a goal that you can accomplish.”

Both O’Connell and Starenkova agree anyone can do it, because “it’s friendly to everybody with no experience or very little experience,” Starenkova says. “It may look scary,” O’Connell adds,”but, it’s a lot easier than you think.”

O’Connell says while it’s nice to have coaches like Starenkova looking after her, the burden of learning falls on her shoulders. “It’s a true, true blessing to have them as coaches, but I think it all comes back to me on the motivation and to be able to find myself.”

While there will be events held at the tent through the summer, what they’re calling the Wild West Cirque Show will be next year.

The circus is actively seeking performers, actors, Lakota dancers and artists.

You can find more information about auditioning and becoming a student here.

