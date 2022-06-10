The summer season begins at the Rapid City Air Tanker Base

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summertime in the Black Hills is synonymous with tourism and recreation. However, the season also means a greater chance for wildfires.

When it comes to wildfires in the Black Hills, on-the-ground firefighters are sometimes not enough to combat the harsh blazes. That’s where the forest service’s air tankers come into play, to fight fires from the sky.

The Air Tanker Base, located next to Rapid City Regional Airport, opened for the season earlier this month, and will remain open through the fall, or longer depending on how harsh the fire season is.

Base Manager Jarrod Hattervig said that the week after opening is the perfect time to give forest service workers a refresher course on operating the equipment.

“We do get a lot of help from forest service militia employees that will help with different aspects of running the base,” Hattervig said. “From administrative things, to helping manage aircrafts and parking aircrafts on the ramp.”

Between landing the tanker, filling up the tanker, and taking off to the fire, the process takes about 15 minutes.

Ramp manager Kevin Rohrbaugh said that it’s important for the staff on the base to always be prepared for wildfires in the hills.

“At the base, we do a daily briefing at 10 hundred hours every morning where we go over the weather, current fire conditions, fire starts, and the location of the other air tankers in our region,” Rohrbaugh said.

The base offers logistical support, as well as accommodations like food and drinks for employees.

