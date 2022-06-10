Storms and Hot Weather This Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’re going to remain mostly dry throughout the night. Tomorrow we will be dry for most of the day, but then we will see storms move into the area in the evening. They will mostly impact northern counties and some could be strong to severe. We will have more chances of storms Sunday and Monday as well. For temperatures, tonight will be mild with parts of our area only dropping into the 60s. Tomorrow could be even warmer than today with highs possibly in the lower 90s for eastern counties. Highs will remain warm throughout the weekend and Monday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.