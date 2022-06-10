Remembering young flood victim Jamie Johnson
13 year old little league baseball player was one of 238 people killed in 1972 flood
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:07 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -238 people lost their lives in the 1972 Rapid City Flood. One of them was a 13 year old boy named Jamie Johnson. Johnson loved to play little league baseball, and shortly after the flood a new field was built and named Jamie Johnson Memorial Field. We caught up with his former coach and a teammate to remember Jamie Johnson.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.