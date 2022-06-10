Advertisement

Marine from Wyoming killed in Osprey crash

U.S. Marine Osprey crashed in California Wednesday, June 8.
U.S. Marine Osprey crashed in California Wednesday, June 8.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seth Rasmuson, a Marine from Buffalo, Wyo., was killed in a military aircraft crash Wednesday in California.

Four other Marines were also killed when the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed during a training mission about 150 miles east of San Diego.

The Osprey is part of a Marine unit based at Camp Pendleton.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

