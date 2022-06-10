Marine from Wyoming killed in Osprey crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seth Rasmuson, a Marine from Buffalo, Wyo., was killed in a military aircraft crash Wednesday in California.

Four other Marines were also killed when the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed during a training mission about 150 miles east of San Diego.

The Osprey is part of a Marine unit based at Camp Pendleton.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

