Advertisement

HealthWatch-Poison ivy

This week's health advice from licensed professionals.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather is warming up and that means the kids are going to be spending more time outside. That’s a good thing but there are some things to keep an eye out for. Doctor Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics takes a look in this week’s edition of HealthWatch

“Moisture we’ve had in our area is great compared to some of our drier summers, but with moisture comes plants that aren’t necessarily desirable. We have poison ivy that does tend to crop up in the Black Hills, especially near creek beds and things like this. It is important that you recognize the plants, but also if you come in contact with it, you know what to do. The plant has three leaves. The leaves are typically green, toward the end of the summer, they might have a reddish tinge. And the three leaves all come off one area, one stem. They’re usually close to the ground, no more than eight inches or so off the ground. And again, if you come into contact, it’s good to know what to do. The oils are what passes the poison ivy toxin and so it’s better if you can wash off as soon as possible with some sort of Dawn detergent or something that will get at the oils. It’s not always helpful to use hand sanitizer, but in a pinch, it’s definitely something that would be better than nothing. And usually, the poison ivy won’t crop up for a couple of days afterwards. So if you see that, especially lines along your legs where you may have touched it that are kind of red and itchy, see your doctor if you need help. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at Black Hills Pediatrics with your HealthWatch.”

Most Read

Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
Image courtesy of MGN.
New cases of COVID-19 rise again in South Dakota
A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood.
A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood
Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center
Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership
U.S. Marine Osprey crashed in California Wednesday, June 8.
Marine from Wyoming killed in Osprey crash

Latest News

Box Elder man arrested following egg incident
Storms in the evening
Storms and warm temps this weekend
cyberattacks
Hackers add fake names, prevent press registration for SD Republican Party Convention
U.S. Marine Osprey crashed in California Wednesday, June 8.
Marine from Wyoming killed in Osprey crash