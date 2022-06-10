Advertisement

Former Rapid City Mayor Don Barnett recalls the 1972 Black Hills Flood

Former Mayor Don Barnett recalled his time as mayor during the 1972 Black Hills flood at the...
Former Mayor Don Barnett recalled his time as mayor during the 1972 Black Hills flood at the Journey Museum on Friday. He served as mayor of Rapid City between 1971 and 1975. At the time of the flood ... Barnett was only 29 years old.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Former Mayor Don Barnett recalled his time as mayor during the 1972 Black Hills flood at the Journey Museum on Friday.

He served as mayor of Rapid City between 1971 and 1975 and at the time of the flood, he was only 29 years old. He recalled his time served in the Vietnam War and how he was able to save all of his comrades, but when it came to the Black Hills Flood … he was not so lucky.

Barnett stated “I was asked this morning, what was in your mind at dawn, and I said sorrow was in my mind. I went to Vietnam and served my country for a year in a half…I commanded 280 men and I brought everyone home. I did not pull that off as mayor of rapid city.”

He felt that he had a massive responsibility at the time of the flood, but knew that he had to accomplish one goal … save as many lives as possible.

He stated “It begins to dawn on me about this massive responsibility…that someone had to be strong and firm and well-motivated mayor. Exercise what leadership he could with the ten most wonderful men and women in Rapid City, on the chamber of commerce. We just bid into that warning and started our recovery.”

Barnett says that the day after the flood ... Rapid City had a heavy fog that he named the “Fog of death.” Piles of trash, gravel, and limbs were found in areas around the Black Hills during the aftermath clean-up.

During his time as mayor, more than 900 homes were built for families that lost everything during the flood, along with money sent from more than 17 foreign countries to assist in recovery.

He says that the lesson future generations should learn is to keep buildings from being built near the creek in the floodway because history can repeat itself.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
Image courtesy of MGN.
New cases of COVID-19 rise again in South Dakota
A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood.
A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood
Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center
Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership
U.S. Marine Osprey crashed in California Wednesday, June 8.
Marine from Wyoming killed in Osprey crash

Latest News

the city of Keystone marked 50 years as an official South Dakota town ... an accomplishment...
Keystone marked 50 years as an official South Dakota town
When it comes to wildfires in the Black Hills, on-the-ground firefighters are sometimes not...
The summer season begins at the Rapid City Air Tanker Base
Box Elder man arrested following egg incident
HealthWatch - Poison ivy
HealthWatch-Poison ivy