Feeding South Dakota extends Backpack program into the Summer

Feeding South Dakota trailer at the Rapid City location
Feeding South Dakota trailer at the Rapid City location(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the school year Feeding South Dakota fills bags of food for kids in school, known as the Backpack Program, but even though the summer is over, kids still need secure access to food. So, with a few changes, the Backpack program is extended into the summer at spots across Rapid City.

Feeding America says 22 million children will face hunger during the summer months. So, about the population of New York City, could lack a basic need this summer. Right here in Rapid City Feeding South Dakota has seven locations that will hand out bags of food for anyone under 18. Just show up and receive a bag of kid-friendly food, like cereal or granola bars. The spots to pick up food are also the locations of summer feeding programs during lunchtime.

“You know this is an opportunity to get food directly into the hands of kids who need it and their kid friendly foods. Just because the school year is out, doesn’t mean that they don’t need that food,” says Mary Corbine, Agency Relations Coordinator for Feeding South Dakota.

Click here to view summer feeding locations or call 211 if you or someone you know needs assistance.

Feeding South Dakota is eager for volunteers to help these summer programs, click here to become a volunteer.

