Advertisement

Britney Spears marrying fiancé Sam Asghari, source says

According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.
According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.(Instagram/@samasghari, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is apparently getting ready to walk down the aisle again.

According to a source close to the pop singer, Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday.

Spears met the personal trainer turned actor back in 2016 when he co-starred in the video for her “Slumber Party” single.

The couple has been engaged since September 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C
Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center
Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership
Image courtesy of MGN.
New cases of COVID-19 rise again in South Dakota
Rapid City gas prices continue to climb
How gas price have changed in South Dakota last week

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6, ‘attempted coup’
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Man wanted in shooting deaths of Miss. police officer, female