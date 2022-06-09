Advertisement

Warmer Temperatures Are On the Way

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’re seeing some very isolated storms right now, and that may continue for a few more hours, but after sunset most of our area will be dry. We will remain dry for the next couple of days. Temperatures tomorrow will be a lot warmer with highs in the 80s. Highs will continue to be in the 80s throughout the weekend and to start next week. There is a small chance of storms both Sunday and Monday. We will continue to see warmer temperatures through the middle of next week.

