A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level trough will bring isolated thunderstorms to the area later this afternoon. The best chance will be over the eastern plains toward central South Dakota. Temperatures will be seasonably warm today.

Warmer air is still expected to move in Friday and hang in through the weekend into Monday. Highs will soar into the 80s. There will be a few chances for thunderstorms late Sunday, and again Monday and Tuesday as a trough approaches from the west. At this time, we’re not expecting widespread precipitation from this system.

Temperatures will cool to near normal levels by the middle of next week.

