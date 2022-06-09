New cases of COVID-19 rise again in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health says 73 percent of the state’s residents age five and up have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 60 percent of that age group have completed their series of shots. And the state says 32 percent of people age 12 and up have received a booster shot.

The number of new cases here in South Dakota has now risen for eight straight weeks, with a total of 970 new cases this week. That figures includes 219 new cases in Pennington County, the most of any county in the state, with 46 in Meade County, 37 in Fall River County, 33 in Lawrence County, 30 in Custer County, 18 in Butte County and a dozen in Oglala Lakota County. The number of active cases in the state is up 495 this week to 2,173, topping 2,000 for the first time since late March. The number of hospitalized COVID patients drops by three this week to 49. South Dakota is not reporting any new deaths for the second straight week.

Wyoming released their weekly numbers on Tuesday and they’re reporting a total of 1,235 new cases this week. There are 70 new cases in Sheridan County and 38 in Campbell County. Their total of lab-confirmed active cases rises by 213 to 443, while the number of COVID patients in the hospital is down three to 17. There are four more deaths this week in Wyoming, one of those an older man from Weston County.