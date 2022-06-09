Kitchen sponges harbor more bacteria than kitchen brushes, researchers say
(CNN) - Do you have a sponge or brush in your kitchen sink?
If you have a sponge, listen up.
Kitchen sponges hold on to way more bacteria than a kitchen brush does.
Researchers at a Norwegian food research institute say that a “single sponge can harbor a higher number of bacteria than there are people on earth,” including salmonella.
This happens because the sponge stays wet and humid, and it collects food residue. This is a great environment for bacteria looking to grow.
It really doesn’t matter how often you clean the sponge or how often, bacterial growth is just hard to avoid in a wet sponge.
Because brushes dry out, the bacteria die.
