Advertisement

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

Measure would have made it tougher for voter-initiated measures
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.(SD Secretary of State)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:53 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds.

Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.

The amendment was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature, dominated by Republicans. Ballot issues are usually in the general election but the Legislature pushed to have it earlier, before voters would weigh in on the idea to increase Medicaid.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
Authorities in Tennessee say a 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs.
70-year-old woman killed in family dog attack, sheriff says
arrested
Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
Amendment C: What is it?
court gavel
Three people indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI agent

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota)
Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House
Sen. John Thune wins GOP primary.
AP: Thune cruises to quick win in GOP Senate primary race
Noem wins Republican nomination for governor
Rapid City landfill to get back on schedule thanks to hiring more employees
Rapid City landfill to get back on schedule thanks to hiring more employees