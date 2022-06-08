Rapid City brings Public Works equipment downtown to let kids “Touch a Truck”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While May is when National Public Works Week takes place, Rapid City officials say the weather can be a bit iffy.

That’s why they waited until this week to do their annual Touch-a-Truck event.

Shannon Truax, Public Works Executive Coordinator, says it gives kids who were in school last month a chance to come by and check out all kinds of city vehicles.

Families were exploring construction equipment, snow plows, trolleys and more. All while happily practicing the touch part, of the touch a truck event.

“We brought a variety of the equipment that public works uses around the community to accomplish our mission,” Truax explains. “Everybody can get up close and personal and see how it works.”

A variety of city department staff were also available to answer questions and demonstrate what their vehicles do.

