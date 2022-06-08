Advertisement

Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership

Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center
Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On May 27 it was announced that a $1.1 billion meat packing plant would be opening in Rapid City, and on June 6 Kingsbury and Associates, along with Sirius Realty announced the name of the proposed meat packing plant as well as their partnership with the Farmers Union Industries.

The name of the high-tech meat packing plant will be “Western Legacy Development Corporation”. The meat packing plant is expected to supply 2,500 jobs and if opened today starting pay would be $28 per hour. While many people are concerned with potential odors, CEO Megan Kingsbury said that the facility will be the first of its kind in North America to use the methane gas from the facility as energy for the plant, limiting the odor. The plant will be joined by another facility funded by the Farmers Union Industries.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
Authorities in Tennessee say a 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs.
70-year-old woman killed in family dog attack, sheriff says
arrested
Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C
Noem wins Republican nomination for governor

Latest News

Rapid City gas prices continue to climb
How gas price have changed in South Dakota last week
The flood of 1972 took over 200 lives and changed the face of Rapid City forever.
1972 flood survivor Pat Beaudette remembers a night of terror
Destruction during the flood in 1972
Flood 1972 survivor
Dusty Johnson declared the winner in GOP primary for lone U.S. House seat.
Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House