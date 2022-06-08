Advertisement

Noem wins Republican nomination for governor

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:34 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has won the Republican primary for another term, defeating a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid. The first-term governor’s primary win Tuesday against former South Dakota House Speaker Steve Haugaard gives her a commanding advantage in November. She’ll face Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith, who did not face a primary challenger. Noem has used this election fundraising cycle to collect a record amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate — bringing in more than $15 million from a series of fundraisers all over the country. Republican Sen. John Thune also easily won his primary campaign on Tuesday.

