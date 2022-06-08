How gas price have changed in South Dakota last week

Advertisement

Rapid City gas prices continue to climb(WVIR)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The web site Stacker compiled data on gas prices in South Dakota over the last week using data from AAA.

The price of regular gasoline reached a record high on Monday, June 6, hitting $4.86 per gallon. Diesel prices also set a new record of $5.64 per gallon at the start of the week, according to AAA.

According to a CNN analysis, roughly one out of every five gas stations in the U.S. is charging at least $5 per gallon for regular gasoline, and more than half are charging at least $4.75.

On June 1, COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted in Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, accounting for 4% of China’s total crude oil consumption. As the city resumes normal day-to-day activities, oil demand is expected to increase. As demand and cost climb in tandem on the global market, drivers in the U.S. could see national average gas prices inch closer to $5 per gallon.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of June 8. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

South Dakota by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.65
- Week change: +$0.34 (+7.8%)
- Year change: +$1.72 (+58.6%)
- Gas tax: $0.30 per gallon (#22 highest among all states)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.65 (6/8/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.29
- Week change: +$0.09 (+1.8%)
- Year change: +$2.18 (+70.2%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (5/9/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in South Dakota
#1. Rapid City: $4.69
#2. North Sioux City: $4.62
#3. Sioux Falls: $4.61

States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $6.39
#2. Nevada: $5.56
#3. Illinois: $5.53

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Georgia: $4.38
#2. Arkansas: $4.48
#3. Mississippi: $4.49

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

