Find Your Park Festival helping locals and tourists learn about national, state, and local parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - City, state, and national parks are a great way for individuals or families to embrace their love of the outdoors. An upcoming event is heard toward helping tourists and locals learn about parks in the Rapid City area.

From 10 am to 2 pm at Main Street Square, June 11th, the Mount Rushmore Society is hosting the Find Your Park Festival with 18 vendors from Custer State Park, to Jewel Cave National Park, to Storybook Island.

