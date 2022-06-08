Advertisement

Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:04 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Associated Press has called the GOP primary for U.S. House; claiming incumbent Dusty Johnson the winner.

Johnson, a first-term U.S. House representative, is currently leading challenger Taffy Howard with 61 percent of the vote to Howard’s 39 percent. This is with just over half of the precincts counted.

The Democrats failed to field a candidate when one hopeful, Ryan Ryder of Black Hawk dropped out following the reveal of controversial social media posts he made before announcing his candidacy.

In the general election Nov. 8, Johnson will only have a Libertarian candidate to deal with. That is Collin Duprel.

