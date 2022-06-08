Advertisement

Average voter turnout for the primary election

A voting partition during early voting at the Pennington County Auditor's office
A voting partition during early voting at the Pennington County Auditor's office(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The votes have been tallied and the Pennington County Auditor’s Office is putting away voting equipment. With over 80,000 registered voters in Pennington County for the 2022 primary election, how many people showed up at the polls? Just over 26,000 of the 83,364 registered voters voted either by an absentee ballot or on election day. That is about 31% of the available voters and compared to previous primary elections, is average. In 2020, about 30% of voters cast their ballot, and in 2018 around 35% showed up to the polls.

While the primaries are over, the auditor’s office is planning for the next election. “We start cleaning up, getting things reorganized, getting all the bags put back together for the precincts. You know we’ll start our ballot order in August and start voting again in September,” said Cindy Mohler, Pennington County Auditor.

To view, the results of the 2022 primaries, click here.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
Authorities in Tennessee say a 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs.
70-year-old woman killed in family dog attack, sheriff says
arrested
Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C
Noem wins Republican nomination for governor

Latest News

Kid plays with a city vehicle
Rapid City brings Public Works equipment downtown to let kids “Touch a Truck”
Brian Mueller
There’s a new sheriff in town, “I’m just humbled and happy to have been elected as sheriff.”
Rendering showing pop-up bike lane, similar to temporary lane to be established at 49th St. &...
Sioux Falls to install protected spaces for bicyclists, pedestrians
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers