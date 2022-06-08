Advertisement

AP: Thune cruises to quick win in GOP Senate primary race

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It didn’t take the Associated Press long to call the Republican Senate primary for incumbent Sen. John Thune. The AP announced just 20 minutes after the polls closed West River.

At the time of this post, 7:53 p.m., Thune had a commanding lead with 73 percent of the vote (21,276 to be precise). Far behind in second place was Bruce Whalen at 20 percent of the vote and Mark Mowry trailed a distant third at 7 percent.

Thune will face off against Democcrat Brian Bengs in the general election Nov. 8. If he wins, it will be his fourth term as a South Dakota senator.

