Round one of Class “B” girls and boys golf
Bison girls and Gregory boys hold the lead after round one
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This year’s Class “B” boys and girls state golf tournaments are both being played in Rapid City. The Bison girls got off to a good start as they hold the lead after round one. Gregory sits atop the boys leaderboard after the first 18 holes. The tournaments wrap up on Tuesday.
