Rapid City landfill to get back on schedule thanks to hiring more employees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Due to staffing issues the Rapid City landfill has had to reduce their hours, but they’ve recently brought enough people onboard to resume some normality.

Beginning Saturday, hours will be 7:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., now open for another four hours.

Kristen Hasse, Assistant Public Works Director, says the city’s growth makes it hard to estimate how many employees are needed to meet the demand, including the need for enough equipment to do so.

She says it’s hard to get people interested in working for the Solid Waste Division due to the nature of the work, which can lead to low moral and high turnover, not to mention the dangers that come with the job.

”They told us that things were not working out well down there,” Hasse says, “and they spent a lot of time trying to come up with solutions at their end while bringing us in to see if we can add some additional resources. ‘Can we involve the mayor? Can we involve the city staff and the council?’”

Hasse thanks Rapid City city council for increasing their funding, allowing them to give employees retention bonuses.

She says it was decisions like that which ultimately led to generating interest and hiring people on, and therefore bringing hours of operation back to normal.

