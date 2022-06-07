Rapid City issued the second highest value of building permits ever in May

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May’s building permit valuation numbers are out in Rapid City, and they showcase the second highest monthly total ever.

They’re second only to November of 2019 when the Monument’s Summit Arena initially came to be and brought forth a total of 123-million dollars for that month.

Meanwhile, last month saw 112-million dollars of permits issued, mostly thanks to 61-million dollars for the new South Middle School.

However, there were also eleven permits worth more than one-million dollars each, like an extension to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help costing eight-million.

Darrell Shoemaker, Coordination’s Communicator for Rapid City, calls so many permits worth more than one-million dollars a rarity.

”When you look at those permits,” Shoemaker explains, “again, large or small, we’ve always said it, ‘it’s electricians, it’s plumbers, it’s welders, it’s painters, it’s constructions workers, it’s crews at work,’ and that money gets turned over into our economy. So, it’s good for the economy when we have a month like this.”

Shoemaker says it’s especially reassuring when the total value is over the inflationary index, which he says May’s was.

The city has issued nearly 1,200 permits this year for a combined total of 228-million dollars, the highest January through May total ever seen in Rapid City.

