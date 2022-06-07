Advertisement

Dry for Wednesday with near average temperatures

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the 40s for many. Wednesday will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures will be in the 70s on the plains and the 60s in the hills.

Thursday will be a few degrees warmer with scattered clouds. A few showers and storms will be possible. We continue to warm up going into Friday, where highs are likely reaching the 70s to low 80s on the plains.

A beautiful weekend is likely. Highs will be in the 80s for many. It’ll be the warmest temperatures have been since area pools have opened up, so be sure to get out and enjoy it! Saturday will be mostly sunny, while a few storms are possible later in the day Sunday.

The 80s will carry into Monday, along with the isolated storm chance. Temperatures fall into the 70s on Tuesday, but we look to return to the 80s rather quickly after that. We could flirt with the 90s by the following weekend.

