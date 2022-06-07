Advertisement

Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect

Rapid City Home
Rapid City Home(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Even with our recent rainfall, Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect.

As of the first of this month, watering is forbidden between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Outside of those hours, odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days and even numbered addressed on even numbered calendar days.

No watering is ever allowed on the 31st day of month, but manual watering with things like a handheld house or bucket is always allowed.

Water conservation efforts have been in place in Rapid City since the ‘90s, because people were using 168-gallons of water a day on average.

That number has since been brought down to 130 gallons.

